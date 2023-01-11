LCBO continues to investigate cybersecurity incident; site and mobile app still down

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario says it is continuing to investigate a "cybersecurity incident" that has knocked out its website and mobile app since Tuesday.

The provincial Crown corporation says in a brief statement on Wednesday that its website and mobile app remain unavailable.

The LCBO says its shops are open to customers as they were unaffected.

The latest incident comes as Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children continues to recover from a December ransomware attack, with the hospital saying it had restored about 80 per cent of its priority systems as of last week.

A notorious ransomware group later apologized for that attack, claiming it was carried out by one of its partners.

Ontario's Cybersecurity Expert Panel concluded in a September report that the broader public-services sector needed more work to achieve "cyber maturity."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.