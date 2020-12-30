Five employees at the LCBO in Essex have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the temporary closure of the store.

A news release from the LCBO on Tuesday said they were notified that team members at location have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The employees are self-isolating at home, and we wish them well,” said the statement.

The five employees were at Store #166 on 39 Arthur Ave in Essex. The last shifts worked in-store were on Tuesday, Dec. 22, two on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and on Thursday, Dec. 24.

There was also a previously announced case. The last shift they worked in-store was on Friday, Dec. 18.

The LCBO said it has several measures to keep employees and customers safe, including regular cleaning and sanitization and in-store measures that promote physical distancing.

The location remains closed until further notice.