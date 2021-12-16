LCBO stores in London, Ont. region to provide rapid COVID-19 tests

LCBO stores in London, Woodstock, Owen Sound and Sarnia are among those across the province that will offer free take-home rapid antigen tests.

The province had announced Wednesday it would be launching a holiday testing blitz offering two million rapid antigen screening at pop-up sites across Ontario.

In a list released by the LCBO Thursday, locations in London included:

Clarke & Dundas (Argyle Mall)

Hyde Park & Fanshawe Park Road

Richmond & Fanshawe Pk (Masonville)

Wellington & Bradley

Wonderland & Oxford

Wonderland & Southdale (Power Centre)

In addition, LCBO locations at Dundas & Springbank in Woodstock, Exmouth and Lambton Mall Road in Sarnia, 9th Avenue and 16th St in Owen Sound, will also have tests available.

The LCBO says the tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone without symptoms or who has not recently been in contact with someone with COVID-19.

Those interested are asked to line-up at the checkout to pick up a kit. One will be provided per person with each kit containing several tests.

During a media briefing Thursday, Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers emphasized that testing alone is not going to solve the rapid transmission of the Omicron variant.

"They may be...important support as we deal with the Omicron variant, particularly for helping essential workers go to work despite potentialy being exposed. However, rapid tests are not going to solve our journey through this Omicron wave alone. It is critical that even with a negative test, social gathering should not happen."

The full list of LCBO locations is available here.