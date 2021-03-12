A London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) elementary school in Woodstock, Ont. has closed temporarily due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

On Thursday Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) declared an outbreak at St. Michaels Catholic Elementary School.

So far there have been three cases confirmed at the school.

The Board currently has five active cases amongst all its schools, meaning the majority are currently at St. Michaels.

According to the board, the outbreak is affecting multiple classrooms leading to the decision to close the school that has more than 400 students and staff.

The closure will be in place for roughly two weeks and students will return to remote learning during that time.