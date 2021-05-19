Lead water pipe replacement could take 15 years, cost $36M: report

A City of Regina report recommends a timeline of 15 years to replace all the lead water pipe connections in Regina, a project expected to cost around $36 million.

The operations and services committee is reviewing the report Wednesday afternoon.

The report said all the pipes would be done by 2036 if the committee and council approve the timeline. The cost would be covered by the Utility Fund.

It is also recommending that the City mandates residents replace their private water connections as the City replaces the public ones, making the homeowner responsible for the costs.

The City estimates it will cost homeowners a total of $50 to $70 million.

The City recommends payment plan options for homeowners that give 10 years to pay off the costs and have them put onto property taxes.

