The self-proclaimed leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party, 29-year-old Travis Patron, appeared by phone in Regina Provincial Court on Wednesday. The Saskatchewan RCMP have charged Patron with promoting hatred in a video RCMP call “anti-Semitic.”

According to RCMP, its Carlyle, Sask. detachment was notified of the YouTube video called “Beware the Parasitic Tribe”, by the Canadian Anti-Hate Network in June of 2019.

RCMP investigated the video with the help of the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit, the Saskatchewan RCMP National Security Section and the British Columbia RCMP Hate Crimes Unit. All evidence was forwarded to the Saskatchewan Attorney General, which is required in cases involving charges of willfully promoting hate.

From April to July of 2020, RCMP were made aware of four other alleged anti-Semitic videos and hate speech allegedly by Patron.

Patron was charged and arrested on Feb. 15 by RCMP on a charge of Willfully Promoting Hatred to an Identifiable Group. On Wednesday, he was released and ordered to reappear in Carlyle Provincial Court on April 14th, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Patron is also facing two unrelated charges of assault causing bodily harm. On Wednesday, the judge also spoke to these and ordered Patron appear on these charges in Provincial Court on March 11th, 2021 at 2 p.m.