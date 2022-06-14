Leader of New Brunswick NDP resigning after eight months on the job amid infighting

The leader of the New Brunswick NDP says he is resigning just eight months after he was acclaimed to the job.

Mackenzie Thomason says his resignation will take effect June 28.

Thomason, who faces an automatic review of his leadership next month, says he is stepping down because he believes he won't get the level of support he needs to push the party forward.

The 24-year-old former interim party leader was acclaimed permanent leader last September.

Thomason's decision comes amid party infighting over his leadership.

The NDP failed to win a seat in the 2020 provincial election and hasn't elected a member to the legislature since 2003.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2022.