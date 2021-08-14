Leaders fan out across the province as final weekend of Nova Scotia campaign begins

Nova Scotia's three main party leaders began the last weekend of the provincial election campaign trying to shore up votes in competitive ridings ahead of Tuesday's vote.

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin travelled to three electoral districts along the South Shore earlier today where he again highlighted his party's plan to twin areas of the province's major highways.

Rankin says a re-elected Liberal government would apply to a federal program to twin Highway 103 from Hubbards to Bridgewater and Highway 104 from Antigonish to Port Hawkesbury, with the province's share of the cost for the two projects being $237 million.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill was in Cape Breton where he again stressed his health plan for the island during stops in three Sydney, N.S.,-area ridings.

The New Democrats have promised to keep hospitals open that are slated for closure in New Waterford, N.S., and North Sydney, N.S., and to create 400 more long-term care beds.

Meanwhile, Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston began the day in the western part of the province and the Annapolis Valley before moving on to campaign in several Halifax area ridings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2021.