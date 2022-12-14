Leading cause of winter collisions is poor driving, not poor conditions: OPP

With a winter weather system moving into the region this week, police are reminding motorists to drive according to the conditions.

"A leading cause of collisions in winter months is poor driving, not poor driving conditions," provincial police stated in a release Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory for much of central Ontario, noting heavy and blowing snow starting Thursday.

The weather agency advised staying put if possible to avoid being on the roads.

Police urge motorists to slow down in inclement weather, allow lots of travel time, leave extra space between vehicles, and stay alert.

Vehicles should have full headlights turned on. Police say daytime running lights do not engage taillights, "making it difficult for drivers behind you to see your vehicle."

They note vehicles should be completely cleared of any snow and ice, including the hood and roof, if possible.

Police also suggest packing an emergency kit to be prepared in any event.