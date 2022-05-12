Leafs could win a playoff series for the first time in 18 years tonight

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the brink of an accomplishment the team, and the city, have been waiting nearly 20 years for.

The Buds have a chance to advance to the second round of the playoffs with a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight.

Toronto leads the series 3-2, although the first round matchup against the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions has been no easy task.

The Leafs overcame a slow start Tuesday night and a 2-nothing deficit to take Game 5.

Toronto last advanced to the second round of the playoffs following their Game 7 win over the Ottawa Senators in 2004. They lost in the conference semifinals to the Philadelphia Flyers 2-4.

The Leafs haven’t won a Stanley Cup since they ousted the Montreal Canadiens four games to two in 1967.

A loss tonight will see Toronto return back home for Game 7 on Saturday.