Leafs star Matthews practices for first time since wrist surgery
Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews participated in his first team practice Tuesday since undergoing off-season wrist surgery.
Matthews skated with the main practice group for about half an hour before leaving the ice.
The 24-year-old sniper dealt underwent surgery on his left wrist Aug. 13 and said at the time he hoped to be ready for the start the 2021-22 season.
The Maple Leafs open their season Oct. 13 against the visiting Montreal Canadiens.
Matthews dealt with the nagging wrist injury much of a pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign, where he still scored a league-high 41 times in just 52 games to capture the first Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy of his career.
Matthews said he decided to undergo the procedure after he noticed discomfort when he started to push things physically leading up to training camp.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2021.
-
Police asking for help locating missing teenPolice are looking for help from the public in locating a missing teen last seen in Stony Plain on Sunday.
-
First responders in North Bay put to test in training situationNorth Bay took part in a simulated hazardous material release Tuesday, involving rail cars in the Ottawa Valley Railway yard off Oak Street in the city’s downtown.
-
Emergency room doctor frustrated by uptick in COVID cases in southern ManitobaAn emergency room doctor in southern Manitoba is growing frustrated as COVID-19 cases continue to climb, saying younger patients are ending up in the hospital, and people aren’t getting tested before coming in.
-
B.C. parents want access to rapid testing kits for school-aged kidsWith COVID-19 case numbers rising in B.C. elementary school students, some parents and experts are asking why rapid testing still isn't being used.
-
Alberta defers offers of medical help saying greatest need still weeks awayPremier Jason Kenney turned down an offer of up to 30 experienced medical staff from Newfoundland and Labrador, saying Alberta doesn't need them now, but may in the weeks to come.
-
Pandemic-battered Palace Theatre seeks loan forgiveness from councilThe Palace Theatre in London, Ont. is seeking financial relief from city hall as it raises the curtain after months of pandemic dormancy.
-
Anti-Vax protesters disrupt school board meetingThe Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) meeting was disrupted by anti-vax protesters Tuesday evening.
-
'This feels like I'm living in a nightmare': N.B. man says of strife with unvaccinated relatives who caught COVID-19Differences of opinion over vaccinations are producing hardship in some families.
-
'Mom, I can't get ahold of anybody at 911': B.C. woman faces difficulty getting ambulance for injured grandsonIssues last week with B.C.'s 911 service provider meant some callers, including a B.C. grandmother, faced long waits or were unable to get through at all.