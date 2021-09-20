Leah Gazan once again elected MP of Winnipeg Centre

Leah Gazan has been re-elected for her second term to represent Winnipeg Centre.

As of midnight on Monday, Leah Gazan had received 48 per cent of the vote, ahead of Paul Ong for the Liberal Party, who received 29.8 per cent of the vote.

Gazan was the critic for Families, Children and Social Development during the previous session of parliament. She was first elected during the 2019 election.

As of midnight, Sabrina Brenot with the Conservative Party received 13.2 per cent of the vote, while Bhavni Bhakoo with the People’s Party received 4.4 per cent, and Andrew Brown of the Greens finished with 2.6 per cent of the vote.