Leaked letter accuses Surrey mayor of delaying city's policing transition

Surrey’s mayor has been accused of stalling the city’s transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service, as ordered by the B.C. government over the summer.

The concerns are outlined in a leaked letter, obtained by CTV News, from the Ministry of Public Safety to Mayor Brenda Locke.

“I am increasingly concerned about delays and the impact to progressing the transition,” reads the letter from Glen Lewis, deputy minister and director of police services for the province. “It is my observation that this lack of progress and delay is due in large part to a lack of leadership and engagement by city council and staff.”

On July 19, Minister Mike Farnworth delivered his final decision that Surrey must transition to a municipal police force and away from the existing RCMP detachment.

Since then, the letter states, there have been upwards of 50 meetings between various levels of government, stakeholders and Jessica McDonald, who was appointed as a strategic implementation advisor for the transition.

But the letter accuses Locke of directing city staff not to engage with its partners about the process.

"That's just a ridiculous statement. The province knows full well we've been trying to understand the plan,” Locke told CTV News Thursday.

The mayor called the leaking of the letter “ironic,” and added that “if the province wants to talk to me, they can pick up the phone – they don’t.”

Meanwhile, Farnworth called on the mayor to quit dragging her heels.

“My decision is done and my decision is final. It’s time for the city to recognize that decision, stop the delays and continue working with the province, the federal government and the RCMP on the transition to the SPS,” he said.

“There has been a plan in place right from the beginning, and it’s the city’s responsibility to work with the SPS to complete the transition in a way that keeps people in Surrey safe.”

The letter finishes by urgently asking Locke for a report back on Oct. 13 – a timeline the mayor said was unreasonable.

Meanwhile, the SPS has hired Wayne Rideout on a contract to help with the transition.

Locke said she was never informed of his hiring.

“The SPS hasn’t been in communication with us at all,” she said. “(The province) did say to the Surrey Police Service that they must redevelop the communication line between the City of Surrey and them, and they have not done that.”

Contacted for comment, a spokesperson for the SPS said it is “not feasible to (have) dialogue over each hire and contract hire along the way.”