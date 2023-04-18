Leaked SHA memo 'muzzling' doctors and nurses trying to speak up, official Opposition claims

A leaked confidential memo issued to provincial health care workers is silencing voices in the system, the official Opposition claims.

During question period on Tuesday, NDP MLA and Health Care Critic, Vicki Mowat, said their party received a copy of a confidential memo issued to health care workers, advising staff “not to coordinate tours or answer questions about our facility to any political parties.”

The Feb. 7, 2023 letter stated that if MLA’s or members of a political party request any information from Lanigan Integrated Hospital, they should be directed to contact Central Coordination, who had been advised of the process.

On that day, opposition MLAs had gone to the town of Lanigan, Sask. as part of the Saskatchewan NDP’s Healthcare Solutions tour. Mowat questioned why the memo was issued the same day they were there.

“This is not a coincidence,” she said.

The memo refers to all MLAs and political parties but the NDP think it primarily aimed at preventing staff from speaking to opposition members.

Mowat said the provincial government is muzzling health care workers from talking to them when they’re around.

“They should feel free to speak their minds,” she said.” This memo speaks the opposite.”

Health Minister Paul Merriman said there is a process that needs to take place before they can accommodate tours at health care facilities.

“We are not muzzling any health care workers,” he said.

The health minister said the NDP have been on numerous hospital tours this year.

"They’ve been on tours. We’re not restricting their access in any way, shape or form,” he said.

The NDP say they have visited hospitals and they have spoken to health care workers but they are always escorted by management and a government MLA. They say it’s not conducive to consistent to open dialogue.

-With files from CTV News Regina's Wayne Mantyka