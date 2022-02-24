Leaking locomotive taken off tracks after Waterloo spill

A leaking CN freight train has been pulled from service after an oily black substance was found alongside a railroad in Waterloo.

The Ministry of Environment said the spill ran along a large section of the Spur Line, from Uptown Waterloo’s Public Square past the Northfield crossing.

Officials were notified on Tuesday and cleanup was completed later that day, after a local family spotted the substance while out for their daily morning walk.

"I just didn't know what it was. It was black. It was oily," said Alison Van Hinte, who found the spill while out with her nine-year-old son.

"I don't know how long it was or how far it went, but it was definitely a good ways that it had spilled."

During the day, the LRT runs along the Spur Line, but freight trains share a section of it overnight.

Van Hinte explained she was concerned as there are, "a lot of kids, a lot of people with dogs that use that trail."

She contacted the Ministry of Environment.

The ministry told CTV News after learning of the potential spill, they followed up with the Region of Waterloo who confirmed the presence of a trail of oil beside the track stretching from Waterloo Public Square to Northfield Crossing and further.

CN Rail was contacted and a clean-up crew responded to the scene. The ministry said clean-up was completed Tuesday and the leaking locomotive was also taken out of service.

Van Hinte said her experience reporting the leak to the Ministry of the Environment was "really positive" and she's happy to hear they addressed it. But she's also worried with this week's rain, the spill could have ended up in local waterways.

She hopes someone from the region or CN Rail will follow up with the neighbourhood.

"It would be nice to know what it is, what's being done to clean it up, and what will be done in the future to prevent this kind of a spill," she said.