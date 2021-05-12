Leamington asked to help with physician recruitment

Leamington council will take its time on a decision to help with physician recruitment to the region.

Health officials with Erie Shores Health Care is hoping the Municipality of Leamington will invest in physician recruitment.

The hospital asked council this evening for $20,000 annually, over 15 years.

Administration will now review, following the hospitals request at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The hospital says it will help provide key healthcare security for constituents.

The benefits could include shorter wait times, better access to care, and fewer drives to other area hospitals.

Last month, Erie Shores Healthcare also asked the Town of Kingsville to contribute.