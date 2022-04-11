Leamington building permit application moves online
Homeowners and construction professionals in Leamington can now submit building permits online.
The Municipality of Leamington has introduced e-permitting. Through a cloud-based software called Cloudpermit, building application and permit processes are managed electronically from application submission to final approval.
“We continue to look for ways to modernize services and offer convenient ways to support residents and businesses efficiently,” said Peter Neufeld, chief administrative officer. “This end-to-end electronic permitting process improves customer service and reduces the cost of service delivery for the Municipality.”
The municipality is encouraging all building permit applicants to use the new e-system. If residents have a paper-based application, they are still able to visit the municipal office for help with the online application. Online payment for the system is currently in the works and will be available this year, the municipality says.
Later this year, Cloudpermit will also be made available for the land development and permit process. More information on the project is available online.
-
Vancouver councillors announce re-election bid under banner of new ABC partyThree city councillors who have been sitting as independents have announced they will be running for re-election with the recently-launched A Better City (ABC) Vancouver party.
-
Man in hospital following stabbing in Halifax Monday night: policePolice in Halifax are on the scene of a stabbing on Barrington Street near Scotia Square.
-
Chinook School Division could cut education assistants' paid hours due to budgetary pressuresEducation assistants (EA) in Chinook School Division are concerned their paid hours could take a hit.
-
Calgary Rath defend title at Canadian National ringette championshipsThe Calgary Rath had to wait three years to defend their ringette title, but on Saturday, the Rath made it official.
-
Animal welfare advocates speak out against backyard chicken coop pilotAnimal welfare advocates pleaded with committee members Monday to reject a two-year pilot project allowing urban chicken keeping.
-
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers return to workUnvaccinated New Brunswick healthcare workers returned to work Monday, after being put on unpaid leave late last year.
-
'Exhausted all options': St. Marys navigates impact of overnight ER closureFor the third night in a row, the emergency department at St. Marys Memorial Hospital closed at 6 p.m. on Monday.
-
'A political football': Concern over Alberta's premier pushing U.S.-style views on school curriculumA professor studying social studies education in Alberta is concerned that American-style rhetoric about curriculum is creeping into what the premier is saying.
-
High-profile Ottawa lawyer Lawrence Greenspon hired to defend 'Freedom Convoy’ leader Tamara LichA high-profile criminal defence lawyer in Ottawa has been hired to defend one of the leading figures of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.