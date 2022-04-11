Leamington building permit application moves online

Homeowners and construction professionals in Leamington can now submit building permits online.

The Municipality of Leamington has introduced e-permitting. Through a cloud-based software called Cloudpermit, building application and permit processes are managed electronically from application submission to final approval.

“We continue to look for ways to modernize services and offer convenient ways to support residents and businesses efficiently,” said Peter Neufeld, chief administrative officer. “This end-to-end electronic permitting process improves customer service and reduces the cost of service delivery for the Municipality.”

The municipality is encouraging all building permit applicants to use the new e-system. If residents have a paper-based application, they are still able to visit the municipal office for help with the online application. Online payment for the system is currently in the works and will be available this year, the municipality says.

Later this year, Cloudpermit will also be made available for the land development and permit process. More information on the project is available online.