Leamington CEO Kyra Cole named to Top 40 Under 40 list

A Leamington CEO has made the Business Elite list of Top 40 Under 40 in Canada.

Kyra Cole is the owner and CEO of KLB Consulting, an economic development consulting firm that works with municipalities, First Nation communities, and global brands.

Cole said that she was honoured when she found out she made the Business Elite Awards list, which was announced on Sunday.

“I am grateful for recognition in this industry in which I love to work, and I could not do it without the incredible roster of clients and colleagues that we have the honour of working with on a daily basis. The work we do is truly in service of others and I'm honoured to be included amongst the list of incredible folks doing great work across the country,” said Cole.

KLB Consulting is entering its third year of business and has already brought millions of dollars of funding to its clients. She is also one of the region's most active experiential tourism development coaches.

Before starting her own businesses, Cole had already worked in the field of economic development for over a decade, where she learned about the vast financial opportunities that are available, but sometimes inaccessible, to historically excluded people.

She said creating a business based on equity, inclusion, and diversification of the economic landscape was a key motivator for going into business for herself.

“I believe that regenerative practices are the path forward to achieving equitability, justice, and success in economic development,” she said. “This starts with elevating the voices of underrepresented people, which is where I want to focus my work now and in the future.”

Cole will add the award of Top 40 Under 40 to a long list of achievements, including being named one of Ontario’s “Top 10 Economic Development Professionals” by the Economic Developers Council of Ontario.

The Top 40 Under 40 by Business Elite Awards are given to top business leaders from around the world.

Award ceremonies will take place in Toronto, Las Vegas, and Paris later this year.