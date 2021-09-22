Leamington driver arrested after attempting to flee from police towing fishing boat

Essex County OPP say a 22-year-old man has been charged after trying to flee from police with a stolen pickup truck an fishing boat.

On Sept. 16, just before 3 a.m., an OPP officer from the Leamington Detachment was on patrol when they observed a pickup truck towing a boat and failed to have operating trailer lights.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled the area, a short distance, later after striking several curbs causing severe damage to the vehicle, the driver lost control and struck a powerline cable support. The vehicle became immobilized, the driver then attempted to flee on foot but was arrested without incident.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the pickup truck, boat and trailer were reported stolen.

The Leamington man has been charged with:

Flight from Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Suspend drive while suspended

Suspend drive for Remedial Measures

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Leamington on Nov. 19, 2021 to answer to the charges.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.