Leamington driver charged with impaired driving after single-vehicle crash
A 27-year-old driver is facing an impaired charge after allegedly striking a clothing donation bin in Leamington.
Leamington OPP officers received a report of the single vehicle collision in a parking lot in the 100 block of Erie Street South.
Police say officers arrived to find the vehicle had struck a donation bin. The driver was then placed under arrest and taken for testing with a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).
The driver was charged with operation while impaired – drugs, and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 24.
Police say the charge includes an immediate 90-day driver’s license suspension and seven-day vehicle compound.
There were no injuries reported as a result.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com
