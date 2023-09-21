Leamington fire deemed arson

A Leamington house fire is now being investigated as an arson after investigation found some had intentionally set the blaze, police say.

Leamington OPP and Leamington Fire Services responded to a fire around 6:35 a.m. on Tuesday at an address on Wigle Street south of Mill Street East.

Police say everyone inside was evacuated safely by firefighters and there were no injuries reported.

The investigation determined that an unknown person or persons attended the property and intentionally set fire to the residence.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit, along with the OPP Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate the incident.

Police say it’s believed the suspect or suspects left the scene heading southbound on Wigle Street from Mill St. E.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their security cameras for any suspect(s) or vehicle(s) around the time of this incident, and to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit an online tip to www.catchcrooks.com