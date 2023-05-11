iHeartRadio

Leamington Flyers to celebrate big win Saturday


The Leamington Flyers will be celebrating their Sutherland Cup win with a parade and BBQ Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Source: Leamington Flyers/Twitter)

After taking home their first-ever Sutherland Cup, the Leamington Flyers want to share their win with the community.

The Flyers will have a parade Saturday starting at Leamington’s town hall at 5 p.m.

Following the parade there will be a free BBQ and meet and greet at the arena.

Fans are asked to don their red and take a look at all the team’s trophies.  

