Leamington hosts free outdoor summer concert series
Music Onthe42 Concert Series returns to Leamington’s Sunset Amphitheatre.
Local legend, Jody Raffoul, and hometown sensations, The Brandy Alexander will take the stage Saturday, Sept. 4.
Local country blues musician, Ryan Bradley, will open for one of Canada’s most widely recognized and awarded country artists, Michelle Wright on Saturday, Sept. 18.
“We are thrilled to welcome residents and guests back to our beautiful waterfront amphitheatre this summer to enjoy free outdoor concerts,” said Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “As we continue to navigate the pandemic, we are happy to offer safe outdoor experiences for all to enjoy.”
Both concerts are free, un-ticketed outdoor events.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket and get set up on the lawn for the show.
Ontario COVID-19 regulations apply.
Full details including start times and safety protocols can be found here.
-
Province's about face comes with political fallout and a validation of criticsThe province announced the continuation of testing, tracing and isolating COVID cases until the end of September Friday, another in a series of about-faces that served as a vindication of some critics.
-
SFU biology department breaks ranks with school on COVID-19 protocolsIn an email sent to the biology department on Thursday, Dr. Isabelle Côté, chair of biological sciences said masks are mandatory in all biology classrooms and lecture halls, effective immediately.
-
Barrie mayor, along with counterparts, call for proof of vaccinationAs cases rise and vaccination rates stall, Barrie's mayor is joining many of his counterparts in calling for a provincial proof of vaccination system.
-
City opens new launch for canoes and kayaks in La Barrière ParkA new launch for canoes and kayaks is now open in La Barrière Park, and it is being praised by paddlers who no longer have to worry about muddy feet.
-
'The need is still out there': Alberta Avenue responds to opioid crisisThe opioid crisis in Edmonton is forcing some to take action themselves as they train others to use life-saving naloxone kits.
-
-
Province's back-to-school plan doesn't include masksEducation minister Adriana LaGrange is leaving health measures to school boards rather than introducing provincial guidelines.
-
The Antelope Bus is a sight for sore eyes as it attracts attention across CanadaA group of five University of New Brunswick graduates have hit the highway for a cross-country summer road trip in a former school bus that the friends renovated into a camper van.
-
Sky above B.C.'s Logan Lake looked 'almost apocalyptic' just before wildfire-prompted evacuation order was issuedThe Tremont Creek fire is threatening the town of Long Lake as it burns out of control. A resident told CTV News what it was like for her and her six children to watch the fire approach, and leave home under evacuation order.