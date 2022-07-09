Leamington house fire under investigation

Leamington area OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s (OFM) office are investigating a Friday night house fire.

Police say police and fire crews responded to a fully engulfed house fire around 11:52 p.m. in the 300 block of Erie Street.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

Officials continue to investigate the fire, updates will be provided when new information becomes available.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.