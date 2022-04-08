Leamington man arrested after police seize fentanyl

A 39-year-old Leamington man is facing charges after police seized about $7,000 in fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and cash.

The OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) in Leamington, OPP West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the West Region K-9 Unit, executed a search warrant on April 2, 2022, on Orange Street in the Municipality of Leamington.

Police say they found Canadian cash, a small amount of Fentanyl, drug paraphernalia as well as bear spray. The total value of items seized was about $7,000.

The Leamington man was arrested and charged with possession of Schedule I substance and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He was released with a future court date.

