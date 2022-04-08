Leamington man arrested after police seize fentanyl
A 39-year-old Leamington man is facing charges after police seized about $7,000 in fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and cash.
The OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) in Leamington, OPP West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the West Region K-9 Unit, executed a search warrant on April 2, 2022, on Orange Street in the Municipality of Leamington.
Police say they found Canadian cash, a small amount of Fentanyl, drug paraphernalia as well as bear spray. The total value of items seized was about $7,000.
The Leamington man was arrested and charged with possession of Schedule I substance and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.
He was released with a future court date.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
