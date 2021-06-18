Leamington man arrested and charged for break and enter

OPP say a man is facing several break and enter charges after police were called to an alarm that went off at a business on Erie St. S. in Leamington around 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered there was a break and enter in progress.

A man attempted to flee the scene but was arrested by police.

Paul William Lenca, 27, of Leamington is charged with:

Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence

Break & Enter a place and steal a firearm

Possession Break In Instruments

Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by Crime

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.