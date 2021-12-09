Leamington man charged with fraud related to phone scam

A 36-year-old Leamington man has been charged after a fraud investigation by the OPP Frontenac Detachment in Hartington, Ont.

OPP were called to a Central Frontenac Township address on Nov. 16.

Police determined that on Sunday, Nov. 6, a resident had been contacted via phone and informed that they had won a prize. The victim was then instructed to purchase pre-paid credit cards and other items and ship them to a specified address in order to process of the prize.

The victim sent the items and then realized that this was in fact a scam and contacted police.

Through further investigation, members of the Essex County OPP Crime Unit were contacted as the phone call originated from an address in Leamington.

On Dec.7, police executed a warrant at an address in the 900 block of Highway 77 in Leamington.

As a result of this police investigation, the Leamington man was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

OPP are warning all residents to be on the lookout for unsolicited messages claiming that you have won a prize as a result of being a new account holder of any new media platform that was recently downloaded to your devices. If you receive a suspicious message from anyone claiming that you won a large sum of money or new vehicle, simply delete the message and do not send any money.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.