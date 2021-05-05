Leamington man dies after crash between van and transport truck

Chatham-Kent police say a head-on crash between a van and a transport truck resulted in the death of a Leamington man.

Offiers responded to the collision on Middle Line in between Davidson Road and Oak Road Tuesday morning around 9 a.m.

The driver of the van, an 83-year-old Leamington man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the transport truck, a 63-year-old Wheatley man, sustained minor injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.