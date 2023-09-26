Leamington man faces impaired driving charges after crash

A 30-year-old Leamington man has been charged with impaired driving after a two-vehicle collision.

OPP responded to the crash on Evans Avenue in Leamington at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers arrived on scene and observed a vehicle had struck a unoccupied parked vehicle. Upon speaking with the driver it became apparent that they had consumed an alcoholic beverage and was displaying signs of impairment.

The Leamington man has been charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

A 90-day drivers licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days as per statute.

The accused was later released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for Oct. 4, at the Ontario Court of Justice - Windsor.