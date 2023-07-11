Leamington man faces multiple weapons charges after Lakeshore incident
OPP say a Leamington man has been charged with multiple weapons offences after an incident in Lakeshore.
On Monday July 3, at 7:05 p.m., the Lakeshore OPP Detachment received a report of an individual with a weapon in Belle River in the Municipality of Lakeshore.
Officers located the individual and was transported to hospital for medical assessment for a reported injury.
On Monday July 10, 2023, as a result of the investigation, the 21-year-old Leamington man was charged with:
- Dangerous operation CC 320.13(1),
- Unlawfully in Dwelling House CC 349(1) (three counts),
- Mischief Under $ 5,000 CC 430(4),
- Assault A Peace Officer with a weapon CC 270.01(1)(a),
- Disarming a Peace Officer CC 270.1(1),
- Assault with A Weapon CC 267(a),
- Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or Ammunition CC 86(1),
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm CC 92(1),
- Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo CC 95(1),
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose CC 88,
- Resist Peace Officer CC 129(a),
- Robbery with Intent CC 344(1)(b),
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm CC 91(1) CC 91(1),
- Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court CC 145(5)(a) (three counts).
The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
The OPP has notified the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) which has invoked its mandate.
As a result, the OPP will not be able to provide any further information. Any other inquiries should be directed to SIU Communications at (416) 622-2342.