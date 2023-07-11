Leamington man faces multiple weapons charges after Lakeshore incident

OPP say a Leamington man has been charged with multiple weapons offences after an incident in Lakeshore.

On Monday July 3, at 7:05 p.m., the Lakeshore OPP Detachment received a report of an individual with a weapon in Belle River in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

Officers located the individual and was transported to hospital for medical assessment for a reported injury.

On Monday July 10, 2023, as a result of the investigation, the 21-year-old Leamington man was charged with:

Dangerous operation CC 320.13(1),

Unlawfully in Dwelling House CC 349(1) (three counts),

Mischief Under $ 5,000 CC 430(4),

Assault A Peace Officer with a weapon CC 270.01(1)(a),

Disarming a Peace Officer CC 270.1(1),

Assault with A Weapon CC 267(a),

Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or Ammunition CC 86(1),

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm CC 92(1),

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo CC 95(1),

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose CC 88,

Resist Peace Officer CC 129(a),

Robbery with Intent CC 344(1)(b),

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm CC 91(1) CC 91(1),

Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court CC 145(5)(a) (three counts).

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

The OPP has notified the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) which has invoked its mandate.

As a result, the OPP will not be able to provide any further information. Any other inquiries should be directed to SIU Communications at (416) 622-2342.