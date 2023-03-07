Leamington offers free transit passes to eighth graders for March Break
Leamington Grade 8 students looking to get around town during March Break will be able to do so for free.
The municipality is offering students a free transit pass for the week to encourage use of its new LT-Go on-demand service.
Leamington Grade 8 students can from the Lt-Go bus for free from Friday, Mar. 10 through to and including Saturday, Mar. 18.
The municipality is hoping to increase the familiarly of local teens with the transit system as they start to travel independently.
“Learning how to use the app to plan and pay for a trip, and becoming comfortable on transit are all life skills that our young people will use as they get jobs, go off to school, and travel to other communities,” Mayor Hilda MacDonald said in a news release. “Our goal is to create lifelong transit riders.”
The LT-Go service includes 118 transit stops throughout the Leamington area and offers extended service hours from Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
-
Coun. Stephen Holyday considering joining Toronto mayoral raceCouncillor Stephen Holyday says he is considering running for mayor of Toronto.
-
Councillor presses for answers about SafeSpace drop-in for homeless women as it nears openingAs a drop-in for homeless women prepares to open in the Old East Village, Councillor Susan Stevenson said questions about the facility remain unanswered. “There was no information on the services that were going to be offered, the timelines, or how the $650,000 is going to be spent,” Stevenson said during Tuesday’s council meeting.
-
Barrie concert band member says so long after 70 seasonsIt was the end of an era on Tuesday night as the Barrie Concert Band gathered for their weekly rehearsals, but this time they were playing out their longest-tenured member ever.
-
Calgary moms concerned about lack of special needs support in Alberta’s education systemThree moms who have kids with special needs tell CTV News they feel let down by the Calgary Board of Education.
-
Doctor’s widow frustrated by lack of specialized equipment for Surrey heart patientsAs a family physician, Dr. Andy Jassal often voiced his concerns about the lack of resources he and his colleagues faced in treating patients in a timely manner. Now, it is his widow advocating for better patient care.
-
City of Vancouver determined to clear CRAB Park tent encampment despite increasing services, facilitiesThe City of Vancouver maintains that the eventual goal is to clear the tent encampment in CRAB Park, despite more than $700,000 being spent to increase services and facilities for those living there.
-
Ontario takes a step toward legislature renovations with proposal for new ministryOntario took another step toward renovations of the legislature Tuesday, proposing to create a new ministry to oversee them.
-
Fatal fire in Oshawa deemed a homicide, police sayDurham police’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation into a fire in Oshawa that left one person dead on Monday morning.
-
Calls to decriminalize drugs grow louder in Simcoe County & MuskokaA new report provides additional context into the ongoing struggles of opioid-related overdoses in Simcoe County and Muskoka.