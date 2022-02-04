iHeartRadio

Leamington, Ont. man charged for allegedly entering a business with a replica gun

(File photo) OPP

A 34-year-old Leamington, Ont. man has been charged after he allegedly entered a local business with a replica handgun.

OPP were contacted Tuesday after reports of a man put a silver handgun in his waistband.

Officers located the suspect and found a revolver-style pellet gun in his possession.

The accused is charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

He will appear in court on March 11.

