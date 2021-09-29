Leamington OPP investigate failure to remain collision involving cyclist

Leamington OPP are investigating a hit and run collision that sent a 13-year-old cyclist to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say officers and Essex Windsor EMS responded to the fail to remain collision involving a cyclist around 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday at the Erie Street South and Mill Street East intersection in Leamington.

Police say a 13-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers have seen located the pickup truck involved in the incident and have identified the driver.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be released when available.

Police are asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police regarding this incident to contact the Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.