Leamington OPP seek assistance identifying fraud suspect

Leamington OPP is investigating credit card fraud after receiving a complaint at a local business.

Officers investigated the complaint on Nov. 6 at a business on Erie Street North. It was discovered a credit card and debit card had been used fraudulently.

Police are continuing to investigate and have reviewed security surveillance footage in an attempt to identify those responsible.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation. Anyone who may be able to identify the person of interest in the photos provided are asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com