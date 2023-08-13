Leamington Pride crosswalk damaged

A Pride crosswalk in Leamington has been damaged.

According to OPP, officers were on general patrol when they noticed mischief at Erie Street south in the town.

After investigating, police learned six people with paint cans and spray paint defaced the crosswalk between 12 a.m. and 12:20 a.m.

Descriptions of the people

Males between the ages of 17-25 years old

One wearing a yellow sweater

One wearing a blue sweater with writing on it

One had grey sweatpants on

All individuals had bandanas, dark in colour

It is believed that there are witnesses and video of the event.

If you have information please contact the Essex OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile device.

The OPP said it does not tolerate or condone acts of hate against a person or property based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion or religious dress, sex, age, mental or physical disability, or sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.