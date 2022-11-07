Leamington resident $300K richer after lotto win

A Leamington resident is celebrating a $300,000 lottery win.

Pasquale Cervini of Leamington won big playing OLG’s Instant Jumbo Cash game.

The game is available for $30 and the top prize is $300,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.16, OLG says.

Cervini purchased the winning ticket at 7-Eleven on Erie Street in Leamington.