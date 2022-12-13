Leamington resident faces impaired by drug charge after crash

A 28-year-old Leamington resident has been charged with an impaired by drug charge after a crash.

OPP received a report of a single vehicle collision at 6:15 a.m. on Monday in a parking lot of a business on Erie Street South in Leamington.

Police located the vehicle and spoke with the driver. Officers say they had reason to believe the driver was impaired by drug and subsequently took them into custody for further testing.

As a result, the Leamington resident has been charged with:

Operation while impaired - drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on a later date.

If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, either by drug or alcohol, call police at 911 to report it immediately.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.