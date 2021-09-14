Leamington residents living near Wheatley explosion site encouraged to prepare emergency kits

The municipalities of Chatham-Kent and Leamington are teaming up to assist residents living near the Wheatley explosion site as the province continues to find the source.

Administrative teams from both municipalities met on Monday to look into ways they could team up to benefit residents in both Wheatley and Leamington to provide emergency information.

Officials from both communities say they will work together to contact various Leamington residents who live within a one km radius of the site.

Leamington Fire Services staff will be going door-to-door over the course of the next few days to assist residents with making an emergency plan and up to date contact information in the ‘Leamington Alerts’ system in case future evacuations are needed, the municipality says.

“Community safety remains our top priority,” said Andrew Baird, fire chief. “We are asking Leamington residents who live within a one kilometre radius of the Wheatley explosion site to prepare an emergency kit for their family in the event further evacuations are necessary. We also ask that if you have not already done so, to register to our Leamington Alerts system so we can provide you with critical information quickly.”

An emergency kit includes essential items families need to survive outside of the home should they need to vacate. The kits should have food, water, important personal documents, medications and a plan for your pets, the municipality says.

Residents who are not at home will have contact information left at their residence.

“I am very pleased that our colleagues in Leamington are working with the CK team to conduct this important outreach to our neighbours and communities,” CK fire chief Chris Case says. “It is this kind of collaboration that helps us keep each other safe.”

The Leamington Alerts system allows the municipality to offer residents critical information in a variety of emergency events. Residents are encouraged to register by signing up at leamington.ca/alerts or by calling 519-326-6291.