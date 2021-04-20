Leamington restaurant owner and supporters continue to fight shutdown restrictions

A Leamington restaurant owner is continuing her fight against lockdowns.

Kristy Leathem, the owner of Family Kitchen at 73 Erie Street South, was part of a rally outside her business with dozens of people on Tuesday morning.

She is upset over provincial orders that state her restaurant must be closed to indoor dining.

“The minute that you walk into a grocery store, you’ve proven a point that every business can open safely,” said Leathem. “Everyone has a right and freedom to earn a living.”

This is the second rally in two weeks outside her business.

“From the bottom of my heart I am so thankful, grateful and blessed for the love and support we’ve been receiving. My heart is overwhelmed,” she told supporters.

Earlier this month, Leathem defied the provincial COVID-19 shutdown orders and remained open for in-person dining.

The Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) said on Saturday in a statement, that the Leamington restaurant's liquour license would be suspended effective immediately for 'reasons of public interest and safety.'

The Registrar has also issued a Notice of Proposal (NOP) to revoke the establishment’s liquor licence for infractions of the Liquor Licence Act.

This is a developing story. More coming.

With files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco.