The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will begin administering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to residents 80 years of age and older on Monday.

The clinic will be at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre (formerly Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex) starting on Monday, March 8.

This targeted vaccination clinic in the Essex County is in addition to the clinic in the City of Windsor that opened at the WFCU Centre on Monday, March 1.

Residents 80 years of age and older must continue to pre-register using the online form which was launched on Thursday, February 25 and can also be accessed from wechu.org.

“Family and friends of adults 80 years of age and older are encouraged to support their loved one(s) in pre-registering for an appointment,” said WECHU in a news release.

For those unable to access the online system, help is available by contacting the WECHU’s pre-registration hotline at 519-251-4072. Due to high call volumes, it may take multiple attempts to speak with a Windsor-Essex County Health Unit representative.

The targeted vaccination clinic in Leamington will take place at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre (NFFRC) at 249 Sherk Street in the Municipality of Leamington. It is by appointment only and drop-ins are not permitted. The clinic will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, pending vaccine supply.

The WECHU continues to caution residents that this is not a “first come, first served” system. Once information is provided in the pre-registration form, individuals will be randomly selected and then contacted to book their appointments. This is being done to ensure fair and equitable access to appointment times.

“Initially, Essex County residents could be selected for an appointment at the WFCU Centre. Now with the addition of the Leamington clinic, we are able to serve adults 80 years of age and older from the entire region with two targeted vaccination clinics running simultaneously,” said WECHU.