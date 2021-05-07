Leamington teen charged in robbery at a south London hotel
An 18-year-old from Leamington is facing several charges after a violent robbery at a south London hotel Wednesday.
Around 2 p.m. a woman reported that she had been assaulted and robbed at an address in the 800-block of Exeter Road.
When police arrived the young male suspect fled towards Bessemer Road and was seen dropping a duffel bag.
The suspect was arrested around 2:10 p.m. without inicident and the contents of the duffel bag included ammunition.
A search from a K-9 unit turned up a loaded firearm which was seized.
According to police the victim sustained minor injuries.
The young man has been charged with the following offences:
- Robbery with violence;
- Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence;
- Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm; and
- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.