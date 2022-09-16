Leamington teen facing drug charges after traffic stop

A 19-year-old Leamington man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop.

OPP conducted a traffic stop on Lutsch Avenue in the Leamington at 9:25 p.m. on Thursday.

As a result of the traffic stop, police say the male driver was identified as a suspect in an unrelated investigation and was taken into custody without incident.

Upon further investigation, a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, currency and cell phones were located and seized.

OPP has charged the Leamington man with:

· Mischief - destroys or damages property

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - Cocaine

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Leamington at a later date to answer to the charges.