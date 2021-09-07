Leamington trio charged after traffic stop in Chatham-Kent

Three Leamington residents are charged following an early morning traffic stop in Chatham-Kent.

Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, OPP pulled over a vehicle for a speeding violation on Communications Road.

According to police, while the officer was speaking to the driver, it became apparent they had consumed an alcoholic beverage.

A roadside test was administered and the driver was arrested. They were transported to the OPP detachment where they provided two samples over the legal limit.

While investigating, police also say they found a loaded handgun and illicit drugs.

Two men and a woman face several charges including possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, carrying concealed weapon, occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm and possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.