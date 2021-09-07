Leamington trio charged after traffic stop in Chatham-Kent
Three Leamington residents are charged following an early morning traffic stop in Chatham-Kent.
Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, OPP pulled over a vehicle for a speeding violation on Communications Road.
According to police, while the officer was speaking to the driver, it became apparent they had consumed an alcoholic beverage.
A roadside test was administered and the driver was arrested. They were transported to the OPP detachment where they provided two samples over the legal limit.
While investigating, police also say they found a loaded handgun and illicit drugs.
Two men and a woman face several charges including possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, carrying concealed weapon, occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm and possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.
-
Reminder: Here's a list of places where you'll need a COVID-19 vaccine card in B.C.Ahead of the official launch of B.C.'s vaccine card program, the province unveiled a first look Tuesday at what the card will look like and how residents can get it.
-
-
Ontario's top doctor says 'actions' can be taken in light of controversial social media posts by acting medical officerAmid renewed calls for the appointment of a local acting medical officer of health to be dismissed due to controversial social media posts, Ontario’s top doctor says there are “actions” he can take if he feels like a region isn’t taking the proper precautions against COVID-19.
-
Murder charges laid in fatal Sask. First Nation shootingMelfort RCMP have charged the suspect in a fatal shooting at a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
'We don’t want you in here': small business refusing fully vaccinated customersA small shop selling beads and herbal medicines in Windsor Ont., is asking customers if they’re vaccinated, before allowing them to shop.
-
7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Sask. continues to climb to new heightsSaskatchewan’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases reached a new high on Tuesday, breaking the record set just one day ago.
-
Here's a breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations, case data from AugustSaskatchewan's Ministry of Health said August's case and hospitalization data show vaccines are the best defense against COVID-19,
-
COVID-19 rules: Some restrictions might be lifted once B.C.'s vaccine cards are fully implementedB.C.'s mask mandate and capacity limits for indoor events may lift in late October, when the province's proof-of-vaccination program will be fully implemented.
-
It could still take upwards of two months to get 90 per cent of eligible Ontarians vaccinated, top health official warnsIt could take Ontario upwards of two months to get 90 per cent of its eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 even with a recent rise in the pace of immunization, the province’s top public health official is warning.