Leamington woman facing numerous charges after crime spree
Essex County OPP have charged a 31-year-old woman after multiple break-ins in Leamington.
Officers were investigating multiple break and enters in the town on Thursday.
On Oct. 4, a break-in took place at a residence on Erie Street South. Police say several items were taken including an electric scooter.
On Oct. 5, a break-in occurred at a residence in the 100 block of Wigle Street and also at a residence on Oak Street East. Officers say several items were taken from both residences including clothing and jewelry.
As a result of the investigation, a Leamington woman has been charged with:
- · Break, Enter dwelling house - commit indictable offence (2 counts)
- · Break, Enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence
- · Theft Under $5000
- · Mischief Under $5000
- · Possession of a Schedule I substance - Opioid (other than Heroin)
- · Possession of Break-in Instrument
- · Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 (2 counts)
- · Failure to comply with undertaking
The accused was held for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.
The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.