A virtual cooking class and fundraiser, called 'Cooking Up Hope,' hosted by Georgian College in Barrie, will support Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre patient care and health-care workers during the pandemic.

Local chef Amanda Rider from Dunlop Street Diner will teach the interactive online class.

Participants will learn how to create a three-course meal from the comfort of their own home and be able to ask Rider questions on preparing a restaurant-quality meal at home.

This is the first time the Event Management Program students have hosted a fundraiser like this. They hope to raise as much as they can through the $30 tickets. Aprons and buttons are also available for sale to benefit RVH.

The class takes place Sun. March 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to book your spot for 'Cooking Up Hope.'

At the end of the class, some people will win a gift basket donated by a local business.