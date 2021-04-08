Learning a new tune during the pandemic

Stay-at-home orders now in effect in Ottawa and across Ontario have people looking for ways to pass the time.

One popular new hobby is dusting off the old musical instrument.

Elizabeth Iverson with Allegro School of Music in Orleans says she’s noticed a big uptake with adult students during the pandemic.

"We’re getting a lot of students who maybe have had that dusty guitar in the corner for many years and now they have this new found time where they can take that and take lessons," said Iverson.

With limited gatherings allowed and not much to do, many are finding creative outlets to fill their now blank social calendars.

"(It gives them a chance to) get to know that instrument they’ve always dreamt of learning," said Iverson.

She also said the school has seen an increase for lessons in piano, guitar and singing, not just in the Ottawa region but across the country.

"New students come and old ones return," she said. "We have people joining us from B.C., from Nova Scotia, from across Canada for lessons."