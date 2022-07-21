Learning about Indigenous life in Manitoba before European settlers arrived

Archaeologists are busy in southwestern Manitoba this week - uncovering findings of Indigenous life in Canada before the European settlers came.

It's part of a multi-year investigation about pre-contact Indigenous farming at the Pierson wildlife management area south of Melita, Man.

Artifacts such as tools made from the bones of animals like bison were found there in 2018. Since then, the area has been an archeological discovery site.

Brandon University anthropology professor and project director Mary Malainey says archeologists have had an interest in the area between Gainsborough creek and Antler River for quite some time.

“Those two areas basically bracket a zone which is chock full of archeological remains that have been known about and studied for over a hundred years,” she said.

Brandon University says the team’s Indigenous engagement liaison has contacted First Nations communities in the region about the project. Some bison and elk bones have been uncovered at the site, as well as evidence of a hearth which would have been used for cooking food and keeping warm.

Malainey says there are indications of farming that would have occurred in the area, as well as habitation, “there’s a lot of earthworks in this area, that’s a sign of permanency. And some of the artifacts that were found in this area had designs on it that showed connections with agriculturalists.”

The dig team includes students from both Brandon University and the University of Manitoba. U of M student Caleb Cantelon is excited to be a part of it.

“This is an incredibly important and interesting archaeological site because it’s the second ever agricultural site in Manitoba,” he said.

Brandon University student Joel Firman says the project has solidified his career path.

“Being able to work on this site has really reaffirmed that I want to be an archaeologist once I’m done my studies,” he said. “It’s really nice to be able to come out here and really put your hands on history and put into practice what I’ve been studying for the last several years of my life.”

The Manitoba Archaeological Society is offering tours this weekend for anyone wanting to see the discoveries up close and learn more about them.

The public tours run at 10:00 a.m. and noon, from July 22 to 25, 2022.