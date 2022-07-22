Leave drugs and alcohol at home on fireworks nights, Vancouver police say

With the first night of the Honda Celebration of Light fireworks festival approaching, police are urging spectators to leave drugs and alcohol at home.

Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department said authorities are expecting tens of thousands of people to flood into the West End Saturday for what's expected to be the city's biggest public event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spectators can expect to see extra law enforcement personnel out every night of the fireworks, Addison said.

"You'll see officers out on horses, on bicycles, on motorcycles, on foot," Addison said at a pre-fireworks news conference Friday. "Our primary goal is to make sure people can be safe while they're out here having fun."

Authorities are also expecting the run of public drinking, which has sometimes resulted in upwards of 100 liquor pour-outs by police during previous fireworks. Consuming alcohol remains illegal at all Vancouver beaches, and in most parks.

"Have a few drinks at home," Addison suggested. "Find a patio and have a few drinks, but please don't be bringing alcohol and drugs down to the beaches and parks."

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

This year's competitors are Japan's Akariya Fireworks, Canada's Midnight Sun Fireworks and Spain's Pirotecnia Zaragozana, who are set to dazzle spectators across Vancouver's waterfront on July 23, 27 and 30, respectively.

There will be a "festival hub" at Morton Park from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on every fireworks date, with live music, food trucks and vendors.

The Red Bull Air Show and Canadian Snowbirds are both scheduled to return this year as well. The former will have performances on all three nights, while the Snowbirds will be doing formation flyovers on July 27 only.

STREET CLOSURES

Drivers have also been warned there will be road closures in both the West End and Kitsilano neighbourhoods on each night of the fireworks.

From 7 p.m. until midnight, Davie Street will be closed from Denman to Burrard streets, Denman will be closed from Alberni Street to Beach Avenue, and Beach will be closed from Stanley Park to Thurlow.

The West End and Kits Point will also be limited to local traffic access.

"Transit, walking or cycling are the best options to get around town to enjoy special events," the City of Vancouver said in a news release.

EXTENDED BUS SERVICE

To accommodate an expected influx of passengers, TransLink is boosting transit service on fireworks nights, with extra buses on the roads and SkyTrains arriving every two or three minutes.

Bikes won't be permitted on trains after 10:30 p.m., the company said, but passengers carrying bicycles can board "after the crowds clear."

SeaBus sailings will also be scheduled every 15 minutes from 9:15 p.m. until 11:15 p.m. There will be one special West Coast Express trip into and out of the city on July 30 as well.