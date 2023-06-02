Labatt Brewing Company workers vote in favour of new deal
Unionized workers at Labatt Brewery in London, Ont. have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new collective agreement.
The vote affects more than 400 members of SEIU Local 2.
Of the 326 workers who voted, 86 per cent voted in favour of a new deal, 14 per cent voted against. The four-year agreement is retro-active to January 1 of this year.
This is the third deal workers have voted on, having rejected two previous offers.
SEIU Local 2 president Jeff Robinson told CTV News that employees were prepared to walk off the job Monday at 12:01 AM if a new deal was not reached.
“Workers are holding more cards today than they have in a long time. They’re demanding more not only from employers, but of unions,” said Robinson. “Our first deal that would normally have passed back in February was soundly rejected by the members and they sent us back to the table. Then the company gave us another final offer and they soundly rejected that by 94 per cent. And they gave us the leverage to go back to the table and get what they needed.”
-
Rain brings much-needed relief to firefighters battling Halifax-area wildfiresOfficials in Nova Scotia say the Halifax-area wildfire that forced thousands of residents from their homes over the past week is now considered held.
-
Brampton house fire leaves one dead, two seriously injured, including a childOne person is dead and a child is one of two people injured after a house fire in Brampton, Ont.
-
DOWN THE BALLOT: 5 mayoral candidates you might not know yetIn a crowded mayoral election, featuring more than 100 candidates, it’s been easy for lesser known politicians to get lost in the scuffle.
-
Suspended driver found riding ATV stolen in 2014Ontario Provincial Police say officers found an ATV that was stolen nine years ago while inspecting vehicles on an eastern Ontario trail.
-
City of St. John's charges 70-year-old woman for feeding pigeons in her backyardA Newfoundland woman says her 70-year-old mother is facing a $5,000 fine for feeding pigeons in her backyard in downtown St. John's.
-
Oak Bay Tea Party returns for 61st yearThe Oak Bay Tea Party is returning to Willows Beach for its 61st year this weekend.
-
Heat warning breaks with return to seasonal temperaturesThe heat warning that was in effect for Thursday and Friday's record-breaking temperatures has ended. Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital is much more in line with seasonal norms on Saturday.
-
Eastern Ontario baseball league could strike out amid umpire shortageAs baseball leagues get underway across Ontario, many are struggling to find umpires. Hundreds of umpires are needed, and even large tournaments are calling in replacements from out of province.
-
Animal lovers uniting to 'Walk for Pets' in CollingwoodAnimal lovers will unite alongside their furry friends for a cause very close to their hearts later this month.