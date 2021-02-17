A 24 year-old man from Lebret, Sask. is facing eight charges related to a “violent domestic-related incident.”

On Feb. 13 police were called to a home in the 600 block of Gladmer Park for a reported assault. Police located the suspect, an adult female victim and three children under the age of five.

When officers attempted to arrest the suspect, he assaulted both officers and fled the area on foot.

Police located in suspect and were able to successfully arrest him.

The victim and the youngest of the children were treated in hospital for their injuries.

The suspect will not be named due to the domestic nature of the incident. He is charged with two counts of assault causing bodily harm including choking suffocating or strangling, assault, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

He appeared in court on Feb. 16.